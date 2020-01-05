George J. Pearce (1926 - 2020)
Pearce, George J. Age 93, passed away January 1, 2020. He was born to George L. and Beatrice Marquita (Stephen) Pearce in Burlington, KS. He is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Ann; parents; sister, Joan Youngberg and two nephews. He is survived his sister, Ruth Jeannine "Jean" Partridge of Garden City, KS; niece, Jan (Orval) Akers of Pond Creek, OK and nephew, Mike (Shannon) Partridge of Garden City, KS and four great nieces and two great nephews. He was retired from Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. as a cable splicer. Visitation will be from 12 p.m.-7 p.m. on Monday with services at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday both at Cochran Mortuary, 1411 N. Broadway. Burial will be at Burrton Cemetery in Burrton, KS following the service. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 5, 2020
