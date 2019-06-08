Smith, George Joseph 81, Spirit AeroSystems Material Analyst, died Sunday, June 2, 2019. Survived by his wife, Karen Smith; sons, Garth L. Smith (Stephanie), Jasen C. Smith, all of Wichita, KS; sisters, Rita Joan Smith Knox of St. Louis, MO, Loretta Hofer (Jim) of St. Paul, KS; brother, Joseph Bernard Smith (Marilyn) of Kansas City, MO; grandchildren, Abigail, Madison, Keegan, Evann and Quinn (deceased) Smith; 22 nieces and nephews; best fur friend, Roxie. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 3450 N. Rock Rd., Ste. 204, Wichita, KS 67226. Rosary will be at 6:00 pm, Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Monday, June 10, 2019, at Church of the Magdalen Catholic Church, 12626 E. 21st St. N., Wichita, KS 67206. Graveside Service will be at 3:00 pm, Monday, June 10, 2019, at Maud Cemetery in Cunningham, KS. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 8, 2019