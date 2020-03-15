George Lambros

Lambros, George 94, retired social worker, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Trisagion & Funeral Service will be at 6:00 pm, Sunday, March 15, 2020, at St. George Orthodox Christian Cathedral. Graveside Service will be at 11:00 am, Monday, March 16, at Old Mission Cemetery. Preceded in death by his parents, Euripedes and Barbara Lambros; sister, Amelia Moranis. Survived by his wife, Nour Lambros; son, Ted Lambros of Buffalo, NY; daughter, Rania Farah of FL; grandchildren, John, Remee, Joey Farah. A memorial has been established with: St. George Orthodox Christian Cathedral, 7515 E. 13th St. N., Wichita, KS 67206. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 15, 2020
