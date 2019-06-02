Palmer, George Michael 60, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019. Visitation with family will be 6-8 pm, Monday, June 3, and Funeral Service will be 10:30 am, Tuesday, June 4, both at Broadway Mortuary. He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Palmer. Survivors include his beloved wife, Christina Aramburu Palmer; mother, Zuba Palmer; sons, Sean "Sapo" (Nicole) Palmer, Miguel "Miklo" (Tabby) Palmer and Christopher "Critter" Palmer; daughter, Desiree (Marcus) Saldierna; brother, Glen (Janice) Palmer; sisters, Terry Pennington and Patricia Trager; and 5 grandchildren. A memorial has been established with . Share condolences at www.Cozinememorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 2, 2019