Schrader, George Michael 75, Owner of Advanced Security Systems, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019. George was preceded in death by his parents, Leland and Lillian Schrader and survived by his wife, Linda Schrader; sons, Alan Schrader (Shaylene) and Brian Schrader (Brandy); siblings, Bing Schrader, Joanne Medel, Gary Schrader, and Dan Schrader; grandchildren, Dylan, Donovan, and Lane Schrader, and Rhiannan Porterfield. Memorial Service, 10 am, Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Broadway Mortuary, 1147 S. Broadway. Memorials to: Harry Hynes Hospice and the Kansas Humane Society. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 15, 2019