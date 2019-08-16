ANDALE-Raple, George P. 100, passed away Aug. 10, 2019. He was born in Mt. Hope, KS. Oct. 18, 1918 to George and Barbara Raple. He spent 5 years in the U.S. Army Air Corp as an airplane mechanic and B25 pilot. After leaving the Army, he married Mercedes Stockemer and worked as a farmer and carpenter in Chanute, KS. for 17 years. He then moved to Andale, KS, becoming a federal meat inspector. He is survived by children, Dorothy (Tim) Gerlach, Paula (Jim) Pond, Ron (Mary Kay) Raple, Jeanne (Chris) Johnson, Mary Raple; 17 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends. Surviving siblings, Mary Smith, Bro. Andrew Raple, Barbara Surovik, and Maxine Tiemeyer. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mercedes; parents, George and Barbara Raple; brothers, John Raple, Francis Raple, Louis (Delma) Raple; sister, Margaret (Leon) Rucker; grandson, Michael Gruenbacher; and extended family, Joe (Bertha) Merrill, Edward (Elizabeth) Merrill, and Mary Elizabeth (Clyde) Murphy. Rosary and funeral Mass to be held at St. Joseph Church in Andale. Rosary 7:00 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18 and funeral service 10:00 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 16, 2019