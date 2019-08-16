Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George P. Raple. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

ANDALE-Raple, George P. 100, passed away Aug. 10, 2019. He was born in Mt. Hope, KS. Oct. 18, 1918 to George and Barbara Raple. He spent 5 years in the U.S. Army Air Corp as an airplane mechanic and B25 pilot. After leaving the Army, he married Mercedes Stockemer and worked as a farmer and carpenter in Chanute, KS. for 17 years. He then moved to Andale, KS, becoming a federal meat inspector. He is survived by children, Dorothy (Tim) Gerlach, Paula (Jim) Pond, Ron (Mary Kay) Raple, Jeanne (Chris) Johnson, Mary Raple; 17 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends. Surviving siblings, Mary Smith, Bro. Andrew Raple, Barbara Surovik, and Maxine Tiemeyer. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mercedes; parents, George and Barbara Raple; brothers, John Raple, Francis Raple, Louis (Delma) Raple; sister, Margaret (Leon) Rucker; grandson, Michael Gruenbacher; and extended family, Joe (Bertha) Merrill, Edward (Elizabeth) Merrill, and Mary Elizabeth (Clyde) Murphy. Rosary and funeral Mass to be held at St. Joseph Church in Andale. Rosary 7:00 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18 and funeral service 10:00 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19.

ANDALE-Raple, George P. 100, passed away Aug. 10, 2019. He was born in Mt. Hope, KS. Oct. 18, 1918 to George and Barbara Raple. He spent 5 years in the U.S. Army Air Corp as an airplane mechanic and B25 pilot. After leaving the Army, he married Mercedes Stockemer and worked as a farmer and carpenter in Chanute, KS. for 17 years. He then moved to Andale, KS, becoming a federal meat inspector. He is survived by children, Dorothy (Tim) Gerlach, Paula (Jim) Pond, Ron (Mary Kay) Raple, Jeanne (Chris) Johnson, Mary Raple; 17 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends. Surviving siblings, Mary Smith, Bro. Andrew Raple, Barbara Surovik, and Maxine Tiemeyer. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mercedes; parents, George and Barbara Raple; brothers, John Raple, Francis Raple, Louis (Delma) Raple; sister, Margaret (Leon) Rucker; grandson, Michael Gruenbacher; and extended family, Joe (Bertha) Merrill, Edward (Elizabeth) Merrill, and Mary Elizabeth (Clyde) Murphy. Rosary and funeral Mass to be held at St. Joseph Church in Andale. Rosary 7:00 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18 and funeral service 10:00 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close