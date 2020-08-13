MT HOPE-Dick, George Raymond passed away on August 11, 2020, in Wichita, KS. He was born on November 24, 1944, to the late Harold and Verna (Pike) Dick. He married Mary (Hefling) Dick on June 14, 1964. He is survived by his wife Mary; sons Raymond (Jenifer) and Ryan; daughter Lisa (Nile) Blackburn; brothers Howard (Vee), Duane and Herbert; sisters Jeanette (Andy) Gonos and Mary (Michael) Dandurand. Grandchildren Eric (Amanda) Blackburn, Jillian Blackburn, Rebecca Blackburn, Abraham Dick, Nathaniel Dick, Eleanor Dick, and Logan Dick; great-grandchildren Aubrey and Grayson Blackburn. George retired from Eaton Manufacturing in 2000 after 35 years, then served as the City Clerk for Mt. Hope for 13 years. He was a total community advocate for the city of Mount Hope, serving in many capacities including Scout Master of Boy Scout Troup 495, little league baseball coach, youth Sunday School teacher, and long time school board member and President, USD 312. George was also a 50-year member of Mt. Hope Masonic Lodge. He was an armchair coach for the KC Chiefs, KC Royals and his favorite KU Jayhawks. Memorials established with Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, Harry Hynes Hospice or Sarah Cannon Luekemia & Lymphoma Research Fund. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 3:00 - 7:00 pm at Wulf-Ast Mortuary Chapel, Mt Hope, KS. Graveside service will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10:00 am at Mt Hope Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 masks and social distancing are REQUIRED.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store