George VanSteenburg
1946 - 2020
Mulvane, Kansas - George Allen VanSteenburg Jr. age 74, died October 21, 2020 at his residence. He was born September 25, 1946 in Schenectady, New York the son of George Allen and Loretta (Oldorff) VanSteenburg. George was raised in Schenectady New York and graduated from Shenendehowa high school. George joined the US Air Force after high school. He retired from the Kansas National Guard and then worked at Cessna.
George was preceded in death by his father and mother, two brothers and a stepson.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years Marsha, his brother Kenneth Pasquarell, of San Antonio, his children Tami, Allen, Sonya, Jeremy, Jeremiah and nine grandchildren.
Graveside inurnment will be held at 3:00 pm Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Mulvane Cemetery.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 1, 2020.
