AUGUSTA-Lawson, George W. Jr. 71, passed away Sat., Nov. 16, 2019. Visitation Thursday 6-8 p.m. and service 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, all at First Baptist Church, Augusta. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery, Augusta. George was born in Wichita, KS on May 3, 1948, to the late Opal (Perry) Lawson and George Wilmot Lawson, Sr. He served in the U.S. Air Force and retired as a sheet metal assembler at Boeing and Spirit. On July 24, 1970, he married Linda (Wallace) Lawson in Andover, Kansas and she survives him. He is also survived by: daughter, Angie Knollenberg (Patrick) of Augusta; son, Jeremy Lawson (Sasha) of Augusta; brothers, Jack Lawson (Jody) of Augusta, Bob Lawson of Toronto, KS, and Kenny Lawson of Augusta; grandchildren, Lacey Merz, Caleb and Amariah Knollenberg and Jackson Lawson; and many loved nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by brothers, Bill and Nate Lawson; sister, Joyce Razey; and grandson, Joshua Knollenberg. Memorials: Augusta Little League Baseball - George Lawson Fund P.O. Box 462 Augusta, KS 67010.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 19, 2019