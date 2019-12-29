Steele, George W. Age 76, of Wichita, Kansas passed away on Wednesday December 18, 2019. George was born April 6, 1943 in Lawrence, Kansas. He was an avid camper, traveler, and fisherman. He loved watching NASCAR. He was a former Boy Scout leader and continued to support the Boy Scouts. George is preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Annetta Steele; and wife of 45 years, Patty Steele. George is survived by his children, Kim (Tony) Shannon, and Joby (Angie) Steele; grandchildren, Brandon Shannon, Michelle (Conner) Steffee, Brody Steele, and Kaylee Steele; and great grandchildren, William Steffee, and Elizabeth Steffee. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, 3:00pm at Resthaven Mortuary. The family will meet friends starting at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in George's name can be sent to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 29, 2019