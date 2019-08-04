George Wendell Smith

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Wendell Smith.
Service Information
Smith Mortuary - Haysville
7031 South Broadway
Haysville, KS
67060
(316)-522-7553
Notice
Send Flowers

Smith, George Wendell age 76, former owner of Window-Smith window washing and former pastor of Charity Bible Baptist Church in Wichita, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019. Visitation, Sun, August 4, 2 to 6 p.m., with family present 4:30 to 6 p.m., at Shinkle Mortuary, Haysville. Services, Mon, August 5, 2 p.m., at Word of Life South, Wichita. Preceded by parents, George and Zelma (Duncan) Smith; siblings, Clark and George Jr. Smith, Johan Short, Seveda Helms; son, Wendell Smith; great-grandson, Matthew Barg. Survived by wife, Christina; children, Rhonda (Billy) Bell of Andover, Nichole Rockhill of Haysville, Tim Hester of Wichita, John (Sara) Hester of San Antonio, TX; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 2 expected great-great grandchildren. Memorials: Union Rescue Mission, 2800 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219 or The Lord's Diner, 520 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67214. www.shinklemortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details