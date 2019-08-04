Smith, George Wendell age 76, former owner of Window-Smith window washing and former pastor of Charity Bible Baptist Church in Wichita, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019. Visitation, Sun, August 4, 2 to 6 p.m., with family present 4:30 to 6 p.m., at Shinkle Mortuary, Haysville. Services, Mon, August 5, 2 p.m., at Word of Life South, Wichita. Preceded by parents, George and Zelma (Duncan) Smith; siblings, Clark and George Jr. Smith, Johan Short, Seveda Helms; son, Wendell Smith; great-grandson, Matthew Barg. Survived by wife, Christina; children, Rhonda (Billy) Bell of Andover, Nichole Rockhill of Haysville, Tim Hester of Wichita, John (Sara) Hester of San Antonio, TX; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 2 expected great-great grandchildren. Memorials: Union Rescue Mission, 2800 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219 or The Lord's Diner, 520 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67214. www.shinklemortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 4, 2019