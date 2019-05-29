Byram, Georgene 84, Retired Payroll Clerk, died Saturday, May 25, 2019. Rosary will be at 9:30 am, Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Friday, May 31, 2019, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Haysville, KS. Georgene was a Lifemaster of the American Contract Bridge League and a life member of Beta Sigma Phi. Preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Angela Tajchman. Survived by her husband, Harold Byram of Andover, KS; sons, Timothy Harold (Judy) Byram of Augusta, KS, Harry (Melanie) Byram of Council Grove, KS; daughters, Kathleen Byram of Haysville, KS, Kristy Gunzelman of LaQuinta, CA, Koni (Drew) Wyss of Wichita, Karla (Nick) Belcher of Benton, KS; 19 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren. A memorial has been established with: St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 1912 W. Grand, Haysville, KS 67060. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 29, 2019