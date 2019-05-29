Georgene Byram

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Georgene Byram.
Notice
Send Flowers

Byram, Georgene 84, Retired Payroll Clerk, died Saturday, May 25, 2019. Rosary will be at 9:30 am, Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Friday, May 31, 2019, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Haysville, KS. Georgene was a Lifemaster of the American Contract Bridge League and a life member of Beta Sigma Phi. Preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Angela Tajchman. Survived by her husband, Harold Byram of Andover, KS; sons, Timothy Harold (Judy) Byram of Augusta, KS, Harry (Melanie) Byram of Council Grove, KS; daughters, Kathleen Byram of Haysville, KS, Kristy Gunzelman of LaQuinta, CA, Koni (Drew) Wyss of Wichita, Karla (Nick) Belcher of Benton, KS; 19 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren. A memorial has been established with: St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 1912 W. Grand, Haysville, KS 67060. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.