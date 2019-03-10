Draper, Georgia Dorothea (Robins) Northcutt passed away March 6, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Mont Draper; daughters, Cena (Reza) Eftekhar and Polly (Ken) Prendergast; and grandchildren, Alex and Mitchell Eftekhar. Funeral at Unity Church 11:00 am Wed., March 13, 2019, with viewing one hour prior. Full obit Resthavenmortuary-cemetery.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 10, 2019