Georgia Dorothea Northcutt (Robins) Draper

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Georgia Dorothea Northcutt (Robins) Draper.

Draper, Georgia Dorothea (Robins) Northcutt passed away March 6, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Mont Draper; daughters, Cena (Reza) Eftekhar and Polly (Ken) Prendergast; and grandchildren, Alex and Mitchell Eftekhar. Funeral at Unity Church 11:00 am Wed., March 13, 2019, with viewing one hour prior. Full obit Resthavenmortuary-cemetery.com
logo
Funeral Home
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
(316) 722-2100
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 722-2100
funeral home direction icon