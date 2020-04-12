Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Georgia Floyd Lambke. View Sign Service Information Broadway Mortuary 1147 South Broadway Street Wichita , KS 67211 (316)-262-3435 Send Flowers Notice

Lambke, Georgia Floyd 90, died April 9, 2020, at her home in Wichita. She was born to Elijah and Marie Floyd on April 30, 1929, in Argonia, KS. Georgia married Phil Lambke on October 31, 1948. They made their home in Wichita until his death in 2008. She was preceded in death by her husband Phil, parents, and all of her siblings: Albert Floyd, Velda Tanguay, John Floyd, Zola Smith, Mary Suter, Elijah Floyd, Jr., Howard Floyd, Marie Trader, Carl Floyd, and Jeanette Connor. Georgia is survived by four children: Jim and Barbara Lambke, Kay Lynn Lambke, Jean Ann and Kirk Sleichter, Sara and Todd Rhodes. Her grandchildren are: Emily and Dave Kaemmer, Maggie Little, Abigail Lambke, Amy and Alistair Young, Philip and Ryan Gray, David Smith and Jessica, Meredith and Dylan Good, Lydia Sleichter and Jacob, Andrew and Sarah Rhodes, Allison and Vincent Perry, and Adam Rhodes and Tiffany. Her great-grandchildren are: Ella, Arthur, Clare, and Luke Kaemmer, Isaac and Sydney Little, Ada Gray, Wyatt and Elijah Rhodes, Silas and Joanna Perry. A private graveside service will be held with a more traditional service to be held at a later date. In keeping with Georgia's love of feeding people and sharing her faith, a memorial has been established with the Union Rescue Mission, 2800 N Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219. Donations may also be made through their website at:



