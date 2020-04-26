Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Georgia Johnson Chandler. View Sign Service Information Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc. 6555 EAST CENTRAL Wichita , KS 67206-1924 (316)-682-4553 Send Flowers Notice

Chandler, Georgia Johnson 93, devoted Wife, beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, and enduring Friend to many, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband of 60 years, Charles Q. "Chuck" Chandler III. Georgia grew up in Council Grove, KS, and was a graduate of Cottey College and Kansas State University. She was a very active community volunteer during her lifetime in Wichita. Her involvement with the Junior League of Wichita, Kappa Kappa Gamma Alumna Club, the Kansas State University Alumni Association, Sedgwick County Zoo, the Wichita Art Museum and many other non-profits and arts based organizations allowed her to build deep friendships and add value to the community. Georgia was a 75-year member of PEO. Her lifelong, strong faith was foundational to her overall kindness, selflessness and desire to serve others. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Lois G. Chandler (Tucson); by daughter, Jan (Steve) Randle; son, Charlie (Marla) Chandler (Wichita); son, Robert Chandler (Little Rock). Grandma Chuck, as she was known to her grandchildren, enjoyed many opportunities to be present in their lives. Ariella (Matthew) Randle Rogge of Green Mountain Falls, CO, Schehera (Jeffrey) Randle McKasson of Mission Viejo, CA, Chuck (Anne) Chandler, Elizabeth (Matthew) Chandler Vos, Alexandra (Andrew) Chandler Coltrain, Samuel (Anais) Chandler all of Wichita; Chase Chandler and Kylie (Brendan) Chandler Frett all of Little Rock, AR. Georgia's beloved great-grandchildren knew her as "GG". She rode the carousel with them, watched their soccer games, attended Grandparent's Day at school, read books with them, and treasured them all. Lairden & Karsten Rogge, Keagan & Nella McKasson, Taylor & Olive Chandler, Paxton & Marlowe Vos, and Benjamin & Gabrielle Coltrain. Memorials have been established with Senior Services of Wichita, 200 S. Walnut, Wichita, KS 67213; Georgia and Charles Q. Chandler Scholarship in Human Ecology c/o Kansas State University Foundation, 1800 Kimball Ave., Ste. 200, Manhattan, KS 66502. Services in care of Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at:

