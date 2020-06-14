Bramlet, Georgia Lea 85, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020. Born on March 13, 1935 to Walter and Velma Ackroyd of Steeleville, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her husband, Connie Ray Bramlet; daughter, René McDonald and brother, Wallace Ackroyd. Survivors include daughters, Tammy (Jerry) Hughes and Gina (Robert) Walker; son-in-law, Brian McDonald; granddaughters, Megan, Alyssa, Chelsea, Erica, Tori and Lauren; and 8 great-grandchildren. Funeral Service will be at 10:30 am at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 600 N. Greenwich, with visitation an hour prior. Interment to follow at Kensington Gardens. A memorial has been established with the Alzheimer's Association, 1820 E. Douglas. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 14, 2020.