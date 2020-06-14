Georgia Lea Bramlet
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Georgia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bramlet, Georgia Lea 85, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020. Born on March 13, 1935 to Walter and Velma Ackroyd of Steeleville, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her husband, Connie Ray Bramlet; daughter, René McDonald and brother, Wallace Ackroyd. Survivors include daughters, Tammy (Jerry) Hughes and Gina (Robert) Walker; son-in-law, Brian McDonald; granddaughters, Megan, Alyssa, Chelsea, Erica, Tori and Lauren; and 8 great-grandchildren. Funeral Service will be at 10:30 am at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 600 N. Greenwich, with visitation an hour prior. Interment to follow at Kensington Gardens. A memorial has been established with the Alzheimer's Association, 1820 E. Douglas. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Broadway Mortuary - Cozine Memorial Group
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
(316) 262-3435
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved