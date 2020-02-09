Guest Book View Sign Service Information Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd. Topeka , KS 66610 (785)-272-9797 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd. Topeka , KS 66610 View Map Celebration of Life 1:00 PM St. Stephen's Episcopal Church 7404 E. Killarney Pl. Wichita , KS View Map Send Flowers Notice

TOPEKA-Deatrick, Georgia Lee 74, of Topeka, formerly of Wichita, Kansas passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 due to Bulbar ALS. She was born December 19, 1945 in Topeka, the daughter of Ambrose Winston and Viola Hester (Clopton) Deatrick. Georgia attended Topeka High School graduating in 1963. She worked her way through Washburn University at the Topeka-Capital Journal and received a B.S. degree in 1968. While working for the newspaper as a switchboard operator she helped Bill Kurtis connect to the outside world after the 1966 tornado and she also talked briefly to Truman Capote and Adlai Stevenson among other notables. She was awarded a fellowship and completed a Master's in Education degree in Mathematics and English from Emporia State University in 1969. She earned a Master's degree in Social Work from the University of Kansas in 1989 where she was inducted into the Phi Kappa Phi Honors Society. Georgia moved to Wichita and began her 36 year employment with the Wichita Public Schools where she was a math and English Teacher at Hadley and Munger and a school counselor at Alcott Alternative learning Center and later a school social worker at Lincoln and Beech Elementary Schools. She also worked part time at Comcare Crisis Center as a Clinical Social Worker for 21 years. Georgia presented at many professional workshops and conventions and was a guest speaker in classes at several Wichita Universities. She served on an advisory board for the Sedgwick County in the 1980s. Georgia belonged to and was active in Friendship Force and ACAP travel groups. She entertained many senior groups and organizations as part of the cast on the Life Ventures Threadbare Theatre group and was active in serving as a Sunday School teacher, camp counselor, book club leader and liturgist in the two churches she attended during her life in Wichita. She was a member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church. In 2008, she took third place in the Kansas Senior Spelling Bee in Salina after tying for first in Wichita. Georgia was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Mary Anne Laingor Mello, her brothers, Anthony Winston Deatrick and Robert Ambrose Deatrick and her niece, Debra Spruell. Survivors include her twin sister Nancy J. Deatrick Jones, her brother, Thomas Browning Deatrick, nephews, Nathan, Christopher (Rose), and Andrew (Jessica) Jones, Kevin (Robin) Deatrick as well as nieces, Elizabeth Miles, Michelle (Robert) Cannon and Angela Hensley. A Celebration of Georgia's Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020 at Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd. A second Celebration of Georgia's Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 7404 E. Killarney Pl., Wichita, Kansas 67206. Private inurnment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Operation School Bell, Assistance League of Wichita, P.O. Box 8072, Wichita, KS 67208 or to the Topeka High School Historical Society, 800 SW 10th St. Topeka, Kansas 66612. To leave the family a special message online, please visit

