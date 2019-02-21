Fickling, Georgia Mae (Swank) 71, was born in Wichita, KS on September 20, 1947 and gained her wings on February 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by 4 siblings; her daughters, Tammy Peery of Wayne, OK, Rhonda Kypreos (Fickling) of Wichita, Stephanie Harris (Fickling) of Belle Plaine; six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be at 4:00 pm, Friday, February 22, 2019, at Glenn Park Christian Church, 2757 S Glenn Ave, Wichita, KS 67217 (Flowers can be sent to this location). A memorial has been established with Shiner Children's Hospital-St Louis, 130 N Topeka, Wichita KS 67202.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 21, 2019