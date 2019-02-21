Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Georgia Mae (Swank) Fickling. View Sign

Fickling, Georgia Mae (Swank) 71, was born in Wichita, KS on September 20, 1947 and gained her wings on February 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by 4 siblings; her daughters, Tammy Peery of Wayne, OK, Rhonda Kypreos (Fickling) of Wichita, Stephanie Harris (Fickling) of Belle Plaine; six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be at 4:00 pm, Friday, February 22, 2019, at Glenn Park Christian Church, 2757 S Glenn Ave, Wichita, KS 67217 (Flowers can be sent to this location). A memorial has been established with Shiner Children's Hospital-St Louis, 130 N Topeka, Wichita KS 67202.

Fickling, Georgia Mae (Swank) 71, was born in Wichita, KS on September 20, 1947 and gained her wings on February 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by 4 siblings; her daughters, Tammy Peery of Wayne, OK, Rhonda Kypreos (Fickling) of Wichita, Stephanie Harris (Fickling) of Belle Plaine; six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be at 4:00 pm, Friday, February 22, 2019, at Glenn Park Christian Church, 2757 S Glenn Ave, Wichita, KS 67217 (Flowers can be sent to this location). A memorial has been established with Shiner Children's Hospital-St Louis, 130 N Topeka, Wichita KS 67202. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close