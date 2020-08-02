Smith, Georgia Marie Pascal born March 11, 1951 Tulsa, Oklahoma, passed away July 23, 2020. Survived by her children Marquette (John) Smith-Allen and Marnez Smith. Sisters and brothers Viralee (Homer) Salton, ev. Samuel (Linda) Paschal, Timothy (Denise) Paschal, Alice Paschal, Kathy Fitzpatrick, Doris (Elweard) Garrett, Towanda (Larry) Jones, Clarence Eugene Paschal, Jonathan Paschal and A'Mia Paschal.7 Grandchildren. WAKE SERVICE JACKSON MORTUARY CHAPEL FRIDAY, AUGUST 07, 2020 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM CELEBRATION OF LIFE
Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 2, 2020.