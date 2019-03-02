Shelton, Georgia Ruth Dillehay 94, of Wichita, Kansas (formerly of Owensboro, KY), passed away on February 28, 2019, in Wichita, KS. Born May 20, 1924, in Beech Grove, KY, the daughter of the late Charles Lewis Dillehay and Ermile Margarete Wallace Dillehay. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, William Joe Shelton, six brothers and one sister. She is survived by daughters, Tonia L. Shelton of St. Louis, MO and Jacqueline Shelton of Houston, TX; son, Michael J. Shelton of Wichita, KS; grandchildren, Ian W. Shelton of Lawrence, KS, and Megan R. Shelton of Wichita, KS; and sister, Naomi Sickler of Lexington, KY. Visitation with the family will be held from 4:00-6:00 PM, Monday, March 4, 2019, at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West, 10515 W Maple, Wichita, KS. Burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Elkton, KY. Ruth proudly worked in the Sedgwick County Sheriff's office from 1965 until 1985 and was a member of Epsilon Sigma Alpha Sorority. She enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Tributes may be sent to the family via www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 2, 2019