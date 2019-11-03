Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Georgina Salander. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Mulvane - Salander, Georgina died on October 30, 2019. She was born October 9, 1940 in San Francisco, California to Eva Scopinich and Francisco Gonzalez. She married Duane Salander on October 31, 1956. She had five children, Maria Harvey (Mike), Curtis Salander, Sallie Bray (Roland), Sara Fritsch and Daniel Salander (Sheila); 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. She was a loving housewife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Georgina spent her time working as a full time homemaker and loving wife and mother. Visitation: November 5, 2019 from 9:00 am - 11:00 am at the Smith Mortuary in Mulvane. A Celebration of Life will begin following the visitation at 11:00 am. She will be buried at the Veterans Cemetery in Winfield, Kansas. Memorial contributions can be made to the Diabetes Association.



