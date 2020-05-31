WELLINGTON-Bales, Gerald A. "Jerry" 95, of Wellington, Kansas died Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Wellington Health and Rehab in Wellington, Kansas. Mass of Christian Burial will be private for the family. Visitation will be Sunday, May 31, 2020 from 12:00 until 5:00 P.M. at the Shelley Family Funeral Home in Wellington. No family reception is planned. A Memorial has been established with the St. Anthony/St. Rose Restoration Project for the Bells, and Chisholm Trail Museum. Donations may be left with Shelley Family Funeral Home, PO Box 555, Wellington, KS 67152. To leave an online condolence please visit www.shelleyfamilyfh.com.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 31, 2020.