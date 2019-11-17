Gerald A. Wiewel (1929 - 2019)
Service Information
Notice
Wiewel, Gerald A. 90, retired Freight Line Truck Driver, passed away on November 15, 2019 in Derby, Kansas. He was born on January 17, 1929 in Okarche, Oklahoma to John W. and Catherine (Stieferman) Wiewel. Preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Hazel and grandson, John Wiewel. Survived by his sons, Gerald (Brenda) Wiewel of Clarksville, AR, James (Connie) Wiewel of Wichita; sisters, Mary Kulbacki of Carson City, NV and Janey Krutchmer of OK; 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19 at Hillside Funeral Home West. Service: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 909 S. Market, Wichita 672ll. Memorials may be made to the Church.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 17, 2019
