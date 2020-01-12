Beat, Gerald Bernard known to family and friends as "Jerry", was born May 14, 1930, and made his entrance to his heavenly home on January 9, 2020, at the age of 89. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Grace Beat, and his five children, Sharron LaMunyon (Richard), Terry Lowry (Paula), Kathy Beat (Debbie), Jeri Jordan (Howard) and Tom Beat. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren. Jerry was proud to be born in Waterloo, Ks. He served in the Army in the Korean War. He worked for Standard/Amoco Oil Company and leaves a legacy of the importance of family and hard work. He loved the simple life and leaves us with so many good memories. Rosary Service, 6:30 pm, Monday, Jan. 13, at Lumen Christi Chapel, Ascension Senior Living, 3636 N. Ridge Rd. Funeral Mass, 10:30 am, Tuesday, Jan. 14, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 861 N. Socora. Share condolences and view extended obituary at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 12, 2020