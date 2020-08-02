Gerald Bowen

Bowen, Gerald 89, Former owner of Twin Lakes Sporting Goods & Brittany Sports, died Thursday, July 30, 2020. He attended Wichita State University on a football scholarship. Survived by his wife of 67 years, Carol (Binswanger) Bowen of Wichita, KS; two sons, Eric (Elisa) Bowen of Wichita, KS, David (Sharon) Bowen of Lenexa, KS; daughter, Stephanie Perkins of Derby, KS; seven grandchildren, Nicki (Chad) Mallory, Eric (Morgan) Bowen, Nicholas (Joan) Perkins, Chelsey Perkins, Carley Perkins, Connor Bowen, Aidan Bowen; and 7 great-grandchildren. A memorial has been established with: Alzheimer's Association
, 1820 E. Douglas Ave, Wichita KS, 67214. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no service. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
.