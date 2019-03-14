Lampe, Gerald D. 83, Passed away on March 12, 2019. Retired USAF CMSgt and Boeing Finance. Preceded in death by wife; Patricia. Survived by children: Tammy (Warren) Rink, Mark (Julie) Lampe, and Kim (Robert) Rasico - 7 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Memorial services will be held on Sat, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 am. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Andover, KS. Burial TBD in Windthorst, KS
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald D. Lampe.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 14, 2019