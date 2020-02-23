Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald D. "Skip" Loper. View Sign Service Information Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc. 6555 EAST CENTRAL Wichita , KS 67206-1924 (316)-682-4553 Send Flowers Notice

Loper, Gerald D. "Skip" 5/4/1937 - 2/18/2020. Skip Loper was born in Brooklyn, New York, and was the only son of Gerald D. Loper Sr. and Johanna M. Loper. Skip and family moved to Kansas in 1947 and the family resided in Wichita from that time forward. Skip attended Wichita East High School and Wichita University. At Wichita University he met his bride, Joyce Garfield Loper. He went on to receive his Ph.D. in Physics from Oklahoma State University. Skip and Joyce had their only child, John, while at Oklahoma State. In 1963, Skip accepted a position as an Assistant Professor of Physics at Wichita State University. Skip remained at Wichita State University for 42 1/2 years, in various capacities: as a professor, department Chairman, Dean, Associate Vice President for Research, and Interim Director of the National Institute of Aviation Research. He retired from the University in 2006. Skip was a lifelong learner; he was an avid traveler who loved classical music and opera, an art lover, a photographer and travel journalist. His favorite experiences involved hiking the Tetons, whitewater rafting through the Grand Canyon, eating at great restaurants across Europe and North America, and attending operas and symphonies in famous concert halls. Skip was also an outstanding athlete having played basketball, baseball, and competed in track. He was a loyal follower of Shocker basketball and baseball. And, despite moving to Kansas, he continued to be a die-hard Brooklyn (and then Los Angeles) Dodger fan. Skip liked to do all of these things with his family and friends. Skip shared his experiences with his family and encouraged them to learn and grow, to appreciate different cultures, and to become citizens of the world. More than anything, Skip loved to laugh and joke with his family and friends over a board game, a glass of Pepsi, some great food or a bowl of ice cream. Skip is survived by his wife Joyce, his son John Loper, his daughter in law Jodi Quanrud Loper, and his two grandchildren Madeline and Thomas Loper of Downers Grove, Illinois. A Celebration of Skip's life will be held Monday, February 24, at 10 am at Downing & Lahey Mortuary at 6555 E Central Avenue in Wichita. A memorial has been established with: , Central & Western Kansas, 1820 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS 67214. Share tributes online at:

