Struble, Gerald D. 84, Army and Merchant Marine Veteran, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019. He was born January 9, 1935 to Lawrence and Elsie (Willinger) Struble in Hutchinson, KS. Gerald is survived by his wife of 61 years, Janice Struble; children, Mike Struble, Ron (Valerie Boll) Struble, Tammy (Bruce) Bliss, Pat Struble, Tom (Sonja) Struble; siblings, Alvin (Dolores) Struble, Marilyn (Harold) Ridder, and Marsha (Dave) Windorski; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. Visitation: Sunday, March 31, 2019, from 1 to 5 pm at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby, KS 67037. Funeral Service: 10 am, Monday, April 1, 2019 with Rosary at 9 am, at St. Michael Catholic Church, 525 E. Main St., Mulvane, KS 67011. Interment to follow at Mulvane Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 29, 2019