Gerald David Maris

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald David Maris.
Notice
Send Flowers

Maris, Gerald David 82, retired Boeing Aircraft engineer, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 13, at Downing & Lahey West. Interment will follow at Andover Cemetery, Andover, KS. Preceded in death by parents, James Wilbur and Katharine Elizabeth (Freeman) Maris; brothers, Martin and Steven Maris. Survivors: wife, Carol Ann (McConnell) Maris; children, Suzanne, Curtis and Glen; siblings, Robert, Nancy, Katharine and Eleanor; grandchildren, Zack (Ashley), Derek, Chris, Krystle, Morgan, Kyle, Erin, Rachel and Forrest; 8 great-grandchildren. www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.