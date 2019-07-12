Gerald David Maris

Celebration of Life
Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc.
10515 W. Maple
Wichita, KS
67209
(316)-773-4553
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Maris, Gerald David 82, retired Boeing Aircraft engineer, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 13, at Downing & Lahey West. Interment will follow at Andover Cemetery, Andover, KS. Preceded in death by parents, James Wilbur and Katharine Elizabeth (Freeman) Maris; brothers, Martin and Steven Maris. Survivors: wife, Carol Ann (McConnell) Maris; children, Suzanne, Curtis and Glen; siblings, Robert, Nancy, Katharine and Eleanor; grandchildren, Zack (Ashley), Derek, Chris, Krystle, Morgan, Kyle, Erin, Rachel and Forrest; 8 great-grandchildren. www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 12, 2019
