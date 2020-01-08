PVA<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />");
261F00_1_20200108.jpg" lgyOrigName="photo_003001_AC1E0353029e0320FBx261F00_1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:130px;">Hartung, Gerald Dean Age 88, of Wichita, Kansas passed away on Monday January 6, 2020. Gerald was born July 27, 1931. He retired from Cessna as a Quality Control Inspector in 1994 after 39 years of service. Gerald also served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Gerald is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Meta Hartung; and brother, Ken Hartung. Gerald is survived by his wife of 66 years, Helen Hartung; daughters, Debby Trujillo and Cyndy (Roger) Clark; son, Mike (Kelly) Hartung; brother, Dale (Jeanne) Hartung; sister-in-law, Lisa Hartung; grandchildren, Susan (Jeremy) Osborne, Erica (Dustyn) Morgan, Sarah Baxter, Jessica Ashlock, Stephanie Hartung, Eric (Tarah) Clark, Kelsey Fry, and Taren Fry; and 16 great-grandchildren. Memorial donations in Gerald's name can be made to Richard Gilbert American Legion Post 256. A Funeral service will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 3:00 pm, at Resthaven Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 8, 2020