Service Information Broadway Mortuary 1147 South Broadway Street Wichita , KS 67211 (316)-262-3435

McAllister, Gerald Dean passed peacefully in Glendale, Arizona surrounded by his friends and family. He was given a full life of love, but was chosen by our Lord to go at the age of 87. He was born in Coldwater, Kansas on July 13th 1931 to two hardworking parents, Everett McAllister and Goldie Schultz McAllister. Raised alongside his two brothers, he graduated from East High School and joined the army at 18 in 1953 to serve his country during the Korean War. Soon after, Dean began his long career in Beechcraft working as a crew chief for 41 years. In November of 1955, he met and married his faithful wife of 63 years, Ellen Maxine Webb McAllister. Together they raised three loving children. Survivors include his wife Ellen Maxine McAllister; brothers Robert and Max McAllister; children Karen (Randy) Herrman, Kay (Harvey) Jones, and Kevin (Janette) McAllister; several grandchildren, a great-grandson and other family and friends. Memorials to Bethany United Methodist Church. Share condolences at



