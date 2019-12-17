LEON-Schuetz, L. Gerald "Jerry" Longtime Leon, Kansas resident L. Gerald "Jerry" Schuetz died Saturday, December 14 at The Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, KS. He was 83 years of age. Leon Gerald Schuetz was born on October 22, 1936 in Horton, Kansas. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 19, at 1:00 PM at The Carlson Funeral Home in El Dorado. Inurnment will follow in the Leon Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Leon Senior Center. www.carlsoncolonial.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 17, 2019