1/1
Gerald L. Evans
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald L. Evans
February 3, 1955 - November 29, 2020
Derby, Kansas - Gerald L. Evans, age 65, loving husband, father, grandfather and car enthusiast, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020. Private family graveside services will be held Monday, December 7, 2020. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Dorothy Evans; brothers, Jerry, Eugene and James Evans; sisters, Janet Plain and Arleta Hain; and his step-son. Joe Herndon. Survivors include his wife, Virginia; daughters, Chesiree Evans; Chelsea Burns (JaMikell) and Cynthia Harris (Jonas); daughter-in-law, Melaine Herndon; sisters, Connie Tapley (James), Jeanette Justice (David) and Betty Pierce; and his grandsons, Gaige Evans and Kale Harris. A memorial has been establish with the Evans Grandchildren Educational Fund, c/o Carson Bank, 122 W. Main, Mulvane, KS 67110. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith Mortuary - Derby
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS 67037
(316) 788-2828
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved