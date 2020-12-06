Gerald L. Evans
February 3, 1955 - November 29, 2020
Derby, Kansas - Gerald L. Evans, age 65, loving husband, father, grandfather and car enthusiast, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020. Private family graveside services will be held Monday, December 7, 2020. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Dorothy Evans; brothers, Jerry, Eugene and James Evans; sisters, Janet Plain and Arleta Hain; and his step-son. Joe Herndon. Survivors include his wife, Virginia; daughters, Chesiree Evans; Chelsea Burns (JaMikell) and Cynthia Harris (Jonas); daughter-in-law, Melaine Herndon; sisters, Connie Tapley (James), Jeanette Justice (David) and Betty Pierce; and his grandsons, Gaige Evans and Kale Harris. A memorial has been establish with the Evans Grandchildren Educational Fund, c/o Carson Bank, 122 W. Main, Mulvane, KS 67110. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com
.