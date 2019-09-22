Gerald L. "Jerry" Kerr Jr. (1956 - 2019)
Kerr, Gerald L. "Jerry" Jr. spirit entered heaven Sep. 16, 2019, to be with his Lord & Savior, Jesus Christ. Born Oct. 4, 1956, to Marjorie Gaskill & Gerald L. Kerr, Sr. in Dodge City. He attended Ft. Hays State University, held degrees from Dodge City Community College & the former St. Mary of the Plains College, from which he graduated with high honors. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Suzanne; step-children, Graham (Amanda) Gilbert, Ashland, NE, & Lauren (Carlton) Collins, Wichita; son, Chandler (Kristin) Schneurle, Almena; 7 grandchildren; brother-in-law, Howard (Diane) Muncy, Dodge City; sister-in-law, Marti Muncy, Wichita; step-brother, Frank Peters, Dodge City; numerous nieces & nephews. In Wichita, Jerry founded & operated College Hill B & B for 13 yrs, worked for Sedgwick County Dept. of Corrections & most recently worked at Cabela's. His varied interests included cooking, composing children's stories & sharing Jesus at every opportunity. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 22, 2019
