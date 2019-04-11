Little, Gerald "Jerry" Lee 82 of Wichita, KS, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019. He was born June 19, 1936, in Childers, OK. The son of Robert Earl and Bertha Mae (Spears) Little. He married Dode (Skeahan) on July 21, 1985. Jerry spent his life working for Sears, retiring as the store manager of the Sears at Twin Lakes in Wichita, KS. Prior to working for Sears, he served in the Army National Guard and was a long time Mason. He loved dancing with Dode, fishing, spending time visiting the farm in LaCrosse, KS, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Dode Little; daughters, Linda (Duane) Moeder of Lacrosse, Kansas, Carrie (John) Jones of Overland Park, Kansas, step- daughters, Carla (Bob) Kenyon, of Pikesville, Maryland, Danna (Ron) Biggs of Denton Texas; and step-son, Chad (Angie) Sublet of Denver, Colorado. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Earl and Bertha Mae Little; siblings, Lorene Little, Earl Little and Clinton Little. Memorial services will be held at West Heights United Methodist Church in Wichita, Kansas on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 2 p.m. Graveside services will be held in Childers, Oklahoma, Ball Cemetery on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. A Memorial has been established: Phoenix Home Healthcare and Hospice, 3450 North Rock Road, Suite 213, Wichita, Kansas 67226
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 11, 2019