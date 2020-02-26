Stuckey, Gerald Lewis Passed away February 24, 2020 in Wichita, Kansas at the age of 78. Gerald retired from the Wichita Board of Education, Maintenance Department. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Lillian (Kootz) Stuckey. Gerald is survived by his uncle, Alva Cook of Wellington, KS; aunt, Alberta Jordan of Wichita, KS; and numerous cousins. A visitation will be held from 6-8pm, Friday, February 28, 2020, at Resthaven Mortuary, with Graveside service 10:00am, Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Wichita Park Cemetery.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 26, 2020