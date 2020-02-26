Gerald Lewis Stuckey

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Lewis Stuckey.
Service Information
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS
67209
(316)-722-2100
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Wichita Park Cemetery
Notice
Send Flowers

Stuckey, Gerald Lewis Passed away February 24, 2020 in Wichita, Kansas at the age of 78. Gerald retired from the Wichita Board of Education, Maintenance Department. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Lillian (Kootz) Stuckey. Gerald is survived by his uncle, Alva Cook of Wellington, KS; aunt, Alberta Jordan of Wichita, KS; and numerous cousins. A visitation will be held from 6-8pm, Friday, February 28, 2020, at Resthaven Mortuary, with Graveside service 10:00am, Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Wichita Park Cemetery.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 722-2100
funeral home direction icon