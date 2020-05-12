Gerald Thomas Rice
Rice, Gerald Thomas born in Fort Smith, Arkansas November 30, 1949, passed away June 6, 2020. Retired Supervisor Magellan Aerospace, formerly Aernonca Aerospace Middletown, OH. Survived by wife Kathy Rice; son Christopher (Marvetta) Rice; step-daughters DeAun (Marlon) Anding, LaTonya (Jerry) Carlis-Wright; brother Ocie Corner; sister Jan Hurd; 13 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild. www.thejacksonmortuary.com

Published in Wichita Eagle on May 12, 2020.
