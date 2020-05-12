Rice, Gerald Thomas born in Fort Smith, Arkansas November 30, 1949, passed away June 6, 2020. Retired Supervisor Magellan Aerospace, formerly Aernonca Aerospace Middletown, OH. Survived by wife Kathy Rice; son Christopher (Marvetta) Rice; step-daughters DeAun (Marlon) Anding, LaTonya (Jerry) Carlis-Wright; brother Ocie Corner; sister Jan Hurd; 13 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 12, 2020.