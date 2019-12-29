Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald W. "Jerry" Cochran. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

HUNTLEY, IL-Cochran, Gerald W. "Jerry" 75, of Huntley, IL passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at his home. He was born October 25, 1944, in Ft Benning, GA to Lloyd and Eunice (Johnson) Cochran. He spent most of his life living in the Wichita, Kansas area. Jerry attended Chaplain Kapaun Memorial High School, graduating in 1962, followed by graduating from Loyola University New Orleans in 1966. Jerry spent his 35-year career in the Aerospace Industry in various positions with the Boeing Company and Beech Aircraft Company from 1965 until his retirement in 2000. Also, Jerry served in the Air National Guard from 1966 to 1973. Jerry lived in Derby, Kansas from 1974 through 2010 when he relocated to Illinois to be closer to his children and grandchildren. Jerry served on the School Board in Derby from 1983 through 1987. Besides spending time with family and friends, Jerry loved music, games, puzzles, and traveling. He especially loved his chess matches against his brothers. He spent most Holidays traveling to Seattle or Ft Lauderdale visiting family. Jerry was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in his 30's and battled this throughout his life until it began to debilitate him over the past five years. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Ellen (Deignan) Cochran; his sons, Lloyd, and Eric; daughter-in-law, Maureen (Novak) Cochran; and Lloyd and Maureen's four children, Allison, Jennifer, Caroline, and Brian; his siblings; Stephen, Kathy, and Robert. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd G Cochran and Eunice (Johnson) Cochran. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, 2300 E. Meadowlark Rd, Derby, Kansas at 10 AM on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the National MS Society at www.nationalmssociety. The James A. O'Connor Funeral Home in Huntley, IL is assisting the family. Information (847)669-5111 or online at

