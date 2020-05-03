Gerald Willis "Jerry" Irvine
ROANOKE, VA - Irvine, Gerald "Jerry" Willis 82, passed on April 26th, 2020 at his home. Jerry was born August 6th, 1937 in Valley Center, Kansas, the son of Gerald and Lola Irvine. He attended the University of Virginia, the University of Maryland, and Christopher Newport University. A long-time resident of Newport News, Virginia, Jerry was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a long-time employee of The Department of the Army. Jerry was an active member of many Army Associations including AUSA and the Army Aviation Association. His faith was very important to him and he was immensely proud of his service to the Army and our Country. He is survived by a godson, Robert L. Hinson of Richmond, Virginia; niece, Athena A. Spillman of Wichita, Kansas; and other nieces and nephews in the Wichita area. Graveside services will be held on Thursday May 7th, at 10:30 AM at Congregation Emanu-El Cemetery, within Highland Cemetery, Wichita, KS, presided over by Rabbi Michael Davis. Downing and Lahey East. Tributes may be sent to the family at www.dlwichita.com

Published in Wichita Eagle on May 3, 2020.
