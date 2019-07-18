DERBY-Bogue, Geraldine Kathrine age 76, passed away quietly on Monday, July 15th, 2019. Public Visitation 1-8pm., Family Greeting 5-6:30pm. Thursday, July 18th; Memorial Service 10:00 am. Friday, July 19th, both at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby, KS. Geri was a loving mother who put her children above all else. She was a friend to all she met and generous with time and help. She viewed her success in life as that of a career woman and single mother. Needle point, photography and gardening were favorite pastimes when she wasn't traveling with her family. In the end she inspired those around her with her courage and dignity during the lengthy struggles with dementia. She is preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Anna Nelson and sister Carole Cowen. Geraldine is survived by her children Kathryn Bogue (Douglas English), Brian (Jennifer) Bogue, Kevin Bogue and grandchildren, Kristen English (Jairo Rodriguez), Steven English and great grandson, Gabriel Leland Rodriguez-English as well as her brothers Thomas, Donald, and Steven Nelson and her loving extended family. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is in place with the Catholic Charities Adult Day Services at 5920 W Central Ave, Wichita, KS 67212 and/or at 1820 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67214.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 18, 2019