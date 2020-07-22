Reeves-Carr, Geraldine Lee "Gerri" 84, passed away on July 19, 2020. Gerri was born Geraldine Lee Thomas on June 19, 1936 in Comanche County, KS to parents Cecil R. Thomas and Laura Frances Thomas. Gerri grew up the youngest of a family of five, helping out on the family farm and going to school In Protection, KS through 10th grade. In 1952 it became financially necessary to move to Salina, KS, where she attended JR. High. In 1953 the family again moved this time to Wichita where Gerri attended her senior year at North High. Gerri played the trumpet and French horn through school and played in the Wichita Symphony in 1951-52. While living in Wichita, and attending West Side Baptist Church she met David F. Reeves who she married in 1954. Gerri is survived by her three children, Greg (Kathy) Reeves of Rapid City, SD, Kirt and ex-wife and daughter-in-law, Deanna Furlong of Wichita, and Brad Reeves. She is also survived by a brother Cecil "Roger" Thomas, her two granddaughters Emily Reeves and Amanda Reeves, and many nephews, nieces and cousins. Gerri was preceded in death by her parents, by brother Earl and twin brother Gerald, and sister Dorothy Zielke, and husbands David Reeves and Ted Carr, and one son Doug Kent Reeves in infancy. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be sent to West Side Baptist Church, Wichita, KS. Special thanks to Lakepoint Assisted Living, and Interim Hospice for their great care. Visitation will be from 1 to 5pm on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Hillside Funeral Home, 2929 W. 13th St. N., Wichita, Kansas. Celebration of life will be 10am on Friday, July 24, 2020 at West Side Baptist Church, 304 S. Seneca St., Wichita, Kansas 67213. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Wichita. Visit www.hillsidefuneralhomewest.com
