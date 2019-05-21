Osment, Geraldine M. "Jerry" 91, Professional Artist, died Friday, May 17, 2019. Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am, Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Born in Wichita on July 19, 1927, Jerry graduated from Wichita State University in 1950. She worked as a commercial artist for Beech Aircraft until 1955, then devoted her time to her family and volunteer work. She resumed showing and selling her work in 1993, winning numerous awards in local, regional, and national exhibitions. She was a member of the Kansas Art Guild, Kansas Academy of Oil Painters, Wichita Women Artists, and a signature member of the Kansas Watercolor Society. She was also an active member of the Community of Christ Church, and Alumni Chapter of Alpha Phi Sorority. Preceded in death by her husband, Herman Alven Osment, Jr.; son, Jeff (Carolyn) Osment; parents, Dilward and Gloren Beardsley; brother, Richard Beardsley. Survived by her daughter, Jill (John) Lokke of Brownville, NE; daughter-in-law, Carolyn Osment of Jay, Oklahoma, grandchildren, Philip Reimer, Emily Royal, James Reimer, Lauren Osment, Ryan Osment; brothers, Jack Beardsley of Valley Center, KS, Phillip (Sonya) Beardsley of Lake Stevens, WA. A memorial has been established with Community of Christ Church, 3500 S. Webb Road, Wichita, KS 67210. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 21, 2019