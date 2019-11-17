Roth, Geraldine "Gerry" R. 97, died Friday, November 15, 2019. Rosary will be at 7:00 pm, Monday, November 18, 2019; Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Tuesday, November 19, 2019, both at Christ the King Catholic Church. Gerry was beloved by all her family and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence "Larry" F. Roth; parents, John and Myrtle McDonough; brother, Joseph McDonough. Survived by her children, Joe (Pat) Roth of Wichita, KS, Jeanne Malone of Omaha, NE, Jim (Brenda) Roth of Houston, TX, Dorothy (Mike) Contois of Albuquerque, NM, David (Adrienne) Roth of Memphis, TN, Mike (Kim) Roth of Wichita, KS, John (Cary) Roth of Oklahoma City, OK; 26 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019