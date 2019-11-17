Geraldine R. "Gerry" Roth

  • "Joe and I both felt very privileged and very lucky to have..."
    - Joe & Sandy Schermuly
  • "Gerry will be missed at Christ the King. She and Larry were..."
    - Kay Leiker
  • "Fly high Miss. Jerry, so glad to have had you as a..."
  • "Gods richest blessings for you and your family in this time..."
    - Mr & Mrs Terrence Malone
  • "I am so sorry for the loss of your Mom. She was a..."
    - Paulette House
Service Information
Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc.
10515 W. Maple
Wichita, KS
67209
(316)-773-4553
Rosary
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Christ the King Catholic Church.
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church.
Roth, Geraldine "Gerry" R. 97, died Friday, November 15, 2019. Rosary will be at 7:00 pm, Monday, November 18, 2019; Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Tuesday, November 19, 2019, both at Christ the King Catholic Church. Gerry was beloved by all her family and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence "Larry" F. Roth; parents, John and Myrtle McDonough; brother, Joseph McDonough. Survived by her children, Joe (Pat) Roth of Wichita, KS, Jeanne Malone of Omaha, NE, Jim (Brenda) Roth of Houston, TX, Dorothy (Mike) Contois of Albuquerque, NM, David (Adrienne) Roth of Memphis, TN, Mike (Kim) Roth of Wichita, KS, John (Cary) Roth of Oklahoma City, OK; 26 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019
