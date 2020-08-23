ANDOVER-Shelman, Geraldine Vivian "Jerri" was born September 12, 1923, in Midian, Kansas. From an early age she was known as Jerri to most of her family and friends. Jerri was raised in Skellyville, Kansas where her father worked in the oil fields. She attended school at Cunningham, Kansas from third grade through high school. There she met and married her childhood sweetheart, Clarence (Brad) Shelman and they shared 73 years together. While Brad was on active duty during WWII, she lived in Souix Falls, S. Dakota. After the war, Jerri and Brad established their home in Wichita, Kansas, where they raised their three children. She was a devoted wife and mother, creating a home where love, faith, and strong moral values were taught and demonstrated. Throughout her life, Jerri was known and loved for her kind and generous spirit to all she encountered, and her solid faith and trust in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was a member of Andover United Methodist Church from 1954 to 2020, where she taught Sunday School and was active in United Methodist Women and the Quilters group. Jerri was preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Lillian Leith, brother Ed Leith, sister Alberta Leith, and by her husband, Brad Shelman in 2015. She is survived by her son, Braden Shelman (Lynda) of Salida, Colorado; daughter Nieta Devor (Jerel) of Foley, Alabama; and daughter Janeen Baker (Kerry) of Wichita, Kansas; seven grandchildren, Craig Devor (Joy), Brad Devor (Emily), Lori Devor, Corey Baker (Danielle), Aubrie Johnson (Kevin), Jason Shelman (Starr), Justin Shelman (Kara); thirteen great-grandchildren, Austin Devor (Aria), Juan Devor, Neil Devor, Alec Devor, Kaitlyn Roberson, Avery Roberson, Madysen Baker, Riley Baker, Colin Johnson, Payton Johnson, Heron Shelman, Janey Shelman, Sammy Shelman; and three great-great-grandchildren, Tristan Devor, Isabelle Devor, Ryker Williams. Memorials may be sent to Andover United Methodist Church, 1429 N. Andover Rd., Andover, KS 67002. Memorials may be specified for general ministries of Andover United Methodist Church, or for Volunteers in Mission (VIM). A tentative date of November 23, 2020 has been set for a memorial service at Andover United Methodist Church, Andover, Kansas.



