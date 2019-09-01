Petzel, Gerda Anna 92, retired Cessna employee, passed away August 29, 2019. Gerda was born August 30, 1926 in Berlin, Germany. Visitation, with family 10 -11 a.m. Tuesday with Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. at DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary. Preceded in death by her husband, Karl Heinz Petzel; son, Karl H.E. Petzel; granddaughter, Stacy M. Ludlam. Survivors include her son, Detlef (Chris) Petzel of St. Charles, MO; daughters, Marlies (Michael) Ludlam of Derby, KS and Hannelore (Jeffrey) Burdette of Wichita, KS; brother, Wolfgang Beykirsch of Berlin, Germany; special sister-in-law, Inge Krueger of Wichita, KS; 8 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren. In Gerda's memory, memorials may be made to .
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 1, 2019