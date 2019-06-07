Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lakeview Funeral Home 12100 E 13TH ST N Wichita , KS 67206 (316)-684-8200 Send Flowers Notice

Childers, Gertrude "Trudy" (Norton) 92, retired Andover School reading teacher and WWII US Navy veteran, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Funeral services will be held at First United Methodist Church (FUMC) in Wichita at Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 3 pm with a reception preceding the service at 2 pm. Trudy was preceded in death by her father Fred Edgar Norton, mother Bessie Maud Norton, brothers Herbert and Charles W. Norton, and nephew Charles David Norton (Shirley) with whom she grew up. She is survived by husband James H. "Harvey" Childers, daughter Vicki (Brenda Ekwurzel) and son Brian (Gail), grandson James (Megan Holub), great-grandson Liam, nephew's wife Shirley Norton, and sisters-in-laws, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, and their children. Trudy was employed for 27 years in the Andover Elementary school system, first as a second grade teacher, and then as a reading teacher in the reading program that she launched. She devoted the remainder of her career to teaching reading in support of this program. She typically had 125 students daily from all grade levels in her reading lab. She earned a bachelor's degree in Education (University of Oklahoma, Wichita State University), and three master's degrees from Wichita State University in Education, Student Personnel and Guidance, and School Administration. Trudy's parents were depot agents for the Missouri Pacific Railroad working from Idaho to Arkansas. Her father died when she was a child but her mother continued as an agent. She learned telegraphy from working with her mother which helped her obtain a position in ship-to-shore communications with the U.S. Navy during WWII. At FUMC, she taught Sunday School at FUMC for Dessa Laughlin and Pansy Brown, prominent leaders of the children's program, for many years. She was a lifelong Christian who proclaimed her faith to everyone at every opportunity. Trudy was a Girl Scout troop leader for many years and brought a lot of joy to the children involved. Her efforts earned her the Girl Scout "Thanks" Badge. Trudy dearly loved animals and devoted a lot of time, effort, and countless resources to saving homeless animals. She never met an animal she didn't like and who didn't like her back. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the FUMC Children's Ministry and the Kansas Humane Society. Our heartfelt thanks go to Interim Hospice for their excellent care. Her final resting place will be at Lakeview Mausoleum.



Childers, Gertrude "Trudy" (Norton) 92, retired Andover School reading teacher and WWII US Navy veteran, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Funeral services will be held at First United Methodist Church (FUMC) in Wichita at Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 3 pm with a reception preceding the service at 2 pm. Trudy was preceded in death by her father Fred Edgar Norton, mother Bessie Maud Norton, brothers Herbert and Charles W. Norton, and nephew Charles David Norton (Shirley) with whom she grew up. She is survived by husband James H. "Harvey" Childers, daughter Vicki (Brenda Ekwurzel) and son Brian (Gail), grandson James (Megan Holub), great-grandson Liam, nephew's wife Shirley Norton, and sisters-in-laws, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, and their children. Trudy was employed for 27 years in the Andover Elementary school system, first as a second grade teacher, and then as a reading teacher in the reading program that she launched. She devoted the remainder of her career to teaching reading in support of this program. She typically had 125 students daily from all grade levels in her reading lab. She earned a bachelor's degree in Education (University of Oklahoma, Wichita State University), and three master's degrees from Wichita State University in Education, Student Personnel and Guidance, and School Administration. Trudy's parents were depot agents for the Missouri Pacific Railroad working from Idaho to Arkansas. Her father died when she was a child but her mother continued as an agent. She learned telegraphy from working with her mother which helped her obtain a position in ship-to-shore communications with the U.S. Navy during WWII. At FUMC, she taught Sunday School at FUMC for Dessa Laughlin and Pansy Brown, prominent leaders of the children's program, for many years. She was a lifelong Christian who proclaimed her faith to everyone at every opportunity. Trudy was a Girl Scout troop leader for many years and brought a lot of joy to the children involved. Her efforts earned her the Girl Scout "Thanks" Badge. Trudy dearly loved animals and devoted a lot of time, effort, and countless resources to saving homeless animals. She never met an animal she didn't like and who didn't like her back. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the FUMC Children's Ministry and the Kansas Humane Society. Our heartfelt thanks go to Interim Hospice for their excellent care. Her final resting place will be at Lakeview Mausoleum. Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close