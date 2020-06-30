Gertrude "Gertie" Weber
WELLINGTON-Weber, Gertrude "Gertie" 97, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Wellington. Private Rosary and Mass. Visitation will be at the Shelley Family Funeral Home of Wellington from 12-5 p.m. Tuesday, June 30 family greeting friends from 3-5 p.m. Visit www.shelleyfamilyfh.com for more details. Survivors include children: Norma Devault (John), Richard Weber (Kim), Dale Weber (Jeannie), Janet Marshall (Chuck), Mark Weber (Tara Canfield), daughter in law Connie Weber, sister Agnes Henning, 28 grandchildren, 63 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert, sons Wayne, Harvey and Ron and 12 siblings.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 30, 2020.
