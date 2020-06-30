WELLINGTON-Weber, Gertrude "Gertie" 97, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Wellington. Private Rosary and Mass. Visitation will be at the Shelley Family Funeral Home of Wellington from 12-5 p.m. Tuesday, June 30 family greeting friends from 3-5 p.m. Visit www.shelleyfamilyfh.com for more details. Survivors include children: Norma Devault (John), Richard Weber (Kim), Dale Weber (Jeannie), Janet Marshall (Chuck), Mark Weber (Tara Canfield), daughter in law Connie Weber, sister Agnes Henning, 28 grandchildren, 63 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert, sons Wayne, Harvey and Ron and 12 siblings.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 30, 2020.