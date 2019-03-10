Gilbert A. Currie III

Currie, Gilbert A. III 53, EMT, died Friday, March 8, 2019. No Services. Preceded in death by his father, Gilbert A. Currie, Jr. Survived by his mother, Deanna L. Currie; sister, Kristie L. Currie. A memorial has been established with: Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 10, 2019
